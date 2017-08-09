Accused serial rapist extradited to Tucson - Tucson News Now

Accused serial rapist extradited to Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
Nathan Loebe (Source: Tucson Police Department) Nathan Loebe (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man arrested in Kentucky who is wanted in at least four states for sexual assault has been extradited to Tucson.

According to police, Nathan Loebe is in the Pima County Jail. Court documents show that he is being held without bond.

Loebe is wanted in connection with nine sexual assaults and 40 open cases of stalking, harassment and making threats against women.

Loebe was arrested in Kentucky in February for an alleged sexual assault. That's when police found out Loebe was wanted in four other states, including Arizona, for similar charges.

All charges in the Kentucky case have been dropped but Loebe is also wanted in Colorado, Massachusetts and Ohio.

Kentucky authorities said Loebe allegedly contacted women on dating websites and posed as an actor from the television show "Family Ties."

