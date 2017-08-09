Accused serial rapist extradited to Tucson

Nathan Loebe was arrested in Kentucky in February for an alleged sexual assault. That's when police found out Loebe was wanted in four other states, including Arizona, for similar charges.
Four people have been arrested and are facing charges after their unsuccessful attempts to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S. at the San Luis Port of Entry.
Roughly two hours before state troopers found Bedajii Harnesberry and the children she's charged with endangering, investigators tracked their location through Facebook Live.
Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown on Tuesday, one of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.
The Tucson man accused of performing illegal plastic surgeries in his home has been sentenced to 38 1/4 years in prison.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.
A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty.
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.
A standoff with Lee County officials ended when a man shot himself in a burning car Wednesday morning.
