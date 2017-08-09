Arizona dogged by suit over quality of health care in prison

Nathan Loebe was arrested in Kentucky in February for an alleged sexual assault. That's when police found out Loebe was wanted in four other states, including Arizona, for similar charges.
Banner – University Medical Center Tucson has been ranked among the best hospitals in the nation for cancer, geriatrics, gynecology and pulmonary care according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2017-18 Best Hospitals’ ratings, and as “high performing” in four other medical specialties.
Names of the finalists have not been released.
The University of Arizona and the city of Tucson appear to be closing in on a deal which will allow the school to build a honors college just north of the main campus.
The monsoon could come roaring back this weekend with flash flooding and heavy rain possible in southern Arizona.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Investigators have released raw video of a man they say loaded a rifle with his own ammunition and opened fire at a Ladson pawn shop.
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.
A young couple were killed in a car accident a day after their wedding in Kansas.
A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty.
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.
A standoff with Lee County officials ended when a man shot himself in a burning car Wednesday morning.
