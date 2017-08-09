Tucson Police Department searching for missing vulnerable adult

The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable woman.

According to the TPD 42-year-old Carol Hale was last seen at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 in the 300 block of West Glenn Street, near North Oracle Road.

Hale functions at a 14-year-old level, uses a manual wheelchair, and takes various medications that she does not have with her. She should know her name but may not know her address.

Hale is described as a white female, 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a pink button down sleeveless shirt with blue flowers, gray pants and tennis shoes (See photo below). She is a smoker and may attempt ask for cigarettes or obtain them from a store.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

