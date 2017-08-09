TUSD names superintendent candidates, announces community forums - Tucson News Now

TUSD names superintendent candidates, announces community forums with each

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson's largest school district has named the final candidates for its open top leadership role.

According to a news release from the Tucson Unified School district, each of the superintendent candidates will appear at an individual forum to take questions and allow the public to comment.

The candidates and their forums are:

  • Stephen Trejo - Catalina High School auditorium, 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14
  • Maria Marin - Catalina High School auditorium, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15
  • Dr. Gabriel Trujillo - Catalina High School auditorium, 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16
  • Dr. Donna Hargens - Sahuaro High School auditorium, 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17

The candidates' resumes can be found at www.tusd1.org. Look for the "Superintendent Candidate Forums" link under "Your District News."

The forums will be streamed live online at www.tusd1.org. Links to each forum are found at the same link as the resumes. Feedback can be emailed to the search consultant, Dr. Nic Clement at clementn53@gmail.com.

