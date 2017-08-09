Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for masked suspect in cigarette theft

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in a June Circle K cigarette theft. According to a PCSD news release, deputies responded to a call on Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30 a.m. about a theft at the Circle K on 5818 South Nogales Highway.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in a June Circle K cigarette theft. According to a PCSD news release, deputies responded to a call on Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30 a.m. about a theft at the Circle K on 5818 South Nogales Highway.
Nathan Loebe was arrested in Kentucky in February for an alleged sexual assault. That's when police found out Loebe was wanted in four other states, including Arizona, for similar charges.
Nathan Loebe was arrested in Kentucky in February for an alleged sexual assault. That's when police found out Loebe was wanted in four other states, including Arizona, for similar charges.
Four people have been arrested and are facing charges after their unsuccessful attempts to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S. at the San Luis Port of Entry.
Four people have been arrested and are facing charges after their unsuccessful attempts to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S. at the San Luis Port of Entry.
Roughly two hours before state troopers found Bedajii Harnesberry and the children she's charged with endangering, investigators tracked their location through Facebook Live.
Roughly two hours before state troopers found Bedajii Harnesberry and the children she's charged with endangering, investigators tracked their location through Facebook Live.
Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown on Tuesday, one of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.
Hours ahead of the dedication for two rainbow crosswalks in downtown on Tuesday, one of them has been damaged with white paint in a possible act of vandalism.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.
Arkansas prosecutors determined the two officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old in Crittenden County were justified in their actions.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
The parents of Kendrick Johnson have been ordered by a judge to pay nearly $300,000 in attorney fees to those they accused of killing their son and the parties they alleged to cover it up, according to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution.
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.