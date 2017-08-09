Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for masked suspect in cigaret - Tucson News Now

Pima Co. Sheriff's Dept. searching for masked suspect in cigarette theft

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Masked suspect in cigarette theft. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Masked suspect in cigarette theft. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Masked suspect in cigarette theft. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Masked suspect in cigarette theft. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in a June Circle K cigarette theft. 

According to a PCSD news release, deputies responded to a call on Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30 a.m. about a theft at the Circle K on 5818 South Nogales Highway. 

They arrived at the scene and learned that a man had entered the story at 5:26 a.m., walked behind the counter and began loading several packs of cigarettes into a black and blue duffel bag. 

He grabbed a sandwich as he left the store around 5:28 a.m. and was last seen running north away from the store, according to the news release. 

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s, 5-foot-11 weighing 150 pounds, last seen wearing a dark-colored fedora hat, hospital mask, black long-sleeved shirt, black shorts, black shoes, and gloves. 

Community Problems detectives have taken over the investigation and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect from this case. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, those who want to remain anonymous can also submit a tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

