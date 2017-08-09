PCSD to host car seat safety class

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is proud to announce it will be hosting a car seat safety class.

Motor vehicle collisions are the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children ages 1 -19 years old. Studies have shown that using a properly installed car seat or booster seat can reduce a child’s risk of death by up to 71 percent, and can reduce the risk of serious injury by up to 67 percent.

This program was created in order to promote and enhance child passenger safety throughout Pima County.

The class will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Sheriff’s Auxiliary Volunteers’ Office, 1650 East Benson Highway; Suite A.

A certified Child Passenger Safety Technician will provide you with the car seat most appropriate for your child, and will assist you in the installation of the seat at the conclusion of the class.

Registration is required and class availability is limited. Only one car seat per family will be given.

For questions, or to sign up, please contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Community Resources Unit at 520-351-4615.

