THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: New Arizona Laws

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

In case you missed it, as of this week there are about a hundred new laws on the books here in Arizona.

Kudos to our state lawmakers for really putting some common sense into what they’ve done.

No longer are kids at child care facilities, kids camps, or Arizona schools required to have a parent’s note or a prescription to use sunscreen.

Here’s another one, if a student or adult shows signs of respiratory distress, anyone who works for the school can now administer one of those rescue inhalers.

Also, it used to be if you broke into an unattended vehicle to rescue a child or a pet, you would be held liable for damages. Not anymore! And further – the new state law also protects you from a civil lawsuit under certain conditions.

Again, that’s just a small snapshot of good stuff coming out of our state house!

