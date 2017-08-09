Safety upgrade as some Nogales school buses have seat belts

This school year the big yellow buses driving around Nogales will have a new look inside.

The Nogales Unified School District has seven new school buses that have seat belts. The buses are equipped with 3-point belts that go over the student's shoulder and across the lap.

NUSD officials said this upgrade is being done to add another safety measure to the buses. They also believe the new belts will help with behavior on the bus, keeping students in their seat and not standing up or jumping around on the bus. Another issue some schools are using to solve bad behavior on the bus is to assign students to specific seats.



The buses, with the new belts, will be used on some of the school district’s longer bus routes. Five of the buses are regular school buses, one is a special needs bus and the other bus will be used for activities like sports and field trips.



NUSD received approval for the buses in June.

The district's plan is to add seven buses each year for the next two years, with the goal to have all 28 buses in the district equipped with seat belts by the 2019-2020 school year.

The district will pay $50,000 a year for the next three years for the buses.

Citizen School Transport runs the buses for NUSD and they say seat belts add another $10,000 to $12,000 to the cost of a regular bus. The ones purchased by the transportation company run about $100,000.

Czarina Baldenegro has three children that go to Welty Elementary School, and all three of them ride the bus to school. She said she's happy to know that her kids will be safe on the bus.

