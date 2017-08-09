Southern Arizona's 'nuclear' past at the Titan Missile Museum

This school year the big yellow buses driving around Nogales will have a new look inside. Nogales Unified School District has 7 new school buses that have seat belts.
For the fourth year in a row, beginning Thursday, Aug. 17 the Saguaro National Park will resume aerial spraying to control buffelgrass in areas of the park that are not accessible to ground crews.
The talk about North Korea and nuclear weapons is a reminder to many in Tucson about the threat posed during the Cold War. Tucson was surrounded by 18 Titan II missiles aimed we are told, at the Soviet Union. 36 were stationed elsewhere. That means Tucson was in the cross hairs if in fact the Cold War got out of hand.
Each of the final candidates for the top leadership role in the Tucson Unified School District will appear at an individual forum to take questions and allow the public to comment.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalizing of a religious shrine on State Route 80, near milepost 335. According to a news release, CCSO learned of the vandalism on Monday, Aug. 7.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.
