New background check law could challenge Tucson requirement

A new law in Arizona could lead to a legal battle for the City of Tucson.

State law prohibits any city, county or municipal government from requiring a background check for private sales.

In 2013, Tucson city leaders passed an ordinance that required that background check for the private sale of firearms on any property that is leased, owned, or managed by the city.

A gun show hasn't set up at the Tucson Convention Center since that ordinance passed, according to city spokeswoman Lane Mandle.

One is coming to the Tucson Expo Center on August 26 and 27, but the center is outside city limits.

John, the promoter for the gun show, said he expects the new state law to encourage more buyers and sellers to attend the event.

Aaron Herman, owner of Elite Guns & Ammo, typically reserves several tables for the events. He said he doesn't think much will change with the new law. He said there's already enough requirements on the books.

"There's a belief that when we're inside the gun show that it's just a free-for-all of guns just going everywhere," he said. "There are already laws in effect that say a private seller can sell to another private seller as long as he or she is over the age of 18, has an Arizona ID."

The requirement for background checks inside city limits has not been challenged. The City of Tucson is currently in the middle of litigation with the state because of a legal challenge to the city's policy of destroying guns seized from criminal investigations.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.