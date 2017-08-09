New background check law could challenge Tucson requirement

Each of the final candidates for the top leadership role in the Tucson Unified School District will appear at an individual forum to take questions and allow the public to comment.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalizing of a religious shrine on State Route 80, near milepost 335. According to a news release, CCSO learned of the vandalism on Monday, Aug. 7.
The requirement for background checks inside city limits has not been challenged. The City of Tucson is currently in the middle of litigation with the state because of a legal challenge to the city's policy of destroying guns seized from criminal investigations.
The talk about North Korea and nuclear weapons is a reminder to many in Tucson about the threat posed during the Cold War. Tucson was surrounded by 18 Titan II missiles aimed we are told, at the Soviet Union. 36 were stationed elsewhere. That means Tucson was in the cross hairs if in fact the Cold War got out of hand.
42-year-old Carol Hale has been found safe, according to a tweet from the Tucson Police Department.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
