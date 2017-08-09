Religious statues found without heads in Cochise County

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalizing of a religious shrine on State Route 80, near milepost 335. According to a news release, CCSO learned of the vandalism on Monday, Aug. 7.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in a June Circle K cigarette theft. According to a PCSD news release, deputies responded to a call on Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30 a.m. about a theft at the Circle K on 5818 South Nogales Highway.
Nathan Loebe was arrested in Kentucky in February for an alleged sexual assault. That's when police found out Loebe was wanted in four other states, including Arizona, for similar charges.
Four people have been arrested and are facing charges after their unsuccessful attempts to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S. at the San Luis Port of Entry.
Roughly two hours before state troopers found Bedajii Harnesberry and the children she's charged with endangering, investigators tracked their location through Facebook Live.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.
A woman is behind bars facing federal charges after search warrants in Lamar County led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of illegal drugs.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Police in Kentucky are looking for two suspects after a shoplifting incident turned violent.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.
Two strangers - a CCU graduate and a real estate agent in Columbia - had a text exchange that social media fell in love with.
