Religious statues found without heads in Cochise County

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalizing of a religious shrine on State Route 80, near milepost 335.

According to a news release, CCSO learned of the vandalism on Monday, Aug. 7. Deputies arrived at the scene to find a large statute of the Virgin Mary had been broken off its base, and that the top portion was missing. There were three other smaller statues that also had their heads removed and were missing from the area.

The statues that were vandalized were inside a shelter at a pullout along the highway that is open to the public.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at 432-9500. Information received can remain confidential.

