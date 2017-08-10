Saguaro National Park to resume aerial spraying to control buffelgrass

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has reported that a skimming device was found at the Bowlins gas station in Picacho, AZ. Officials believe that this incident is connected to several others that have taken place in Phoenix and Tucson that the Attorney General's office is investigating.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has reported that a skimming device was found at the Bowlins gas station in Picacho, AZ. Officials believe that this incident is connected to several others that have taken place in Phoenix and Tucson that the Attorney General's office is investigating.
The building was designed by SmithGroupJJR of Phoenix in collaboration with WSM Architects of Tucson.
The building was designed by SmithGroupJJR of Phoenix in collaboration with WSM Architects of Tucson.
For the fourth year in a row, beginning Thursday, Aug. 17 the Saguaro National Park will resume aerial spraying to control buffelgrass in areas of the park that are not accessible to ground crews.
For the fourth year in a row, beginning Thursday, Aug. 17 the Saguaro National Park will resume aerial spraying to control buffelgrass in areas of the park that are not accessible to ground crews.
Crews arrived at the scene to find flames coming from the front of a boarded up house. According to the release, it took 18 firefighters and six crews just 15 minutes to control the flames.
Crews arrived at the scene to find flames coming from the front of a boarded up house. According to the release, it took 18 firefighters and six crews just 15 minutes to control the flames.
This school year the big yellow buses driving around Nogales will have a new look inside. Nogales Unified School District has 7 new school buses that have seat belts.
This school year the big yellow buses driving around Nogales will have a new look inside. Nogales Unified School District has 7 new school buses that have seat belts.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.