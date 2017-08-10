Suspicious fire in Sahuarita - Tucson News Now

Suspicious fire in Sahuarita

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
House fire. (Source: Rural Metro Fire Department) House fire. (Source: Rural Metro Fire Department)
SAHUARITA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Rural Metro crews responded to the report of a fire in the desert area at the northwest end of Rancho Sahuarita, near Pima Mine Road and I-19 on Wednesday, Aug. 9. 

Crews arrived at the scene to find flames coming from the front of a boarded up house.  

According to the release, it took 18 firefighters and six crews just 15 minutes to control the flames.  

No injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined, but investigators are calling the fire suspicious.  

