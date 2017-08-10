New design of Caterpillar's Tucson Mining Center released - Tucson News Now

New design of Caterpillar's Tucson Mining Center released

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Artist rendering (Source: Rio Nuevo) Artist rendering (Source: Rio Nuevo)
Artist rendering (Source: Rio Nuevo) Artist rendering (Source: Rio Nuevo)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Rio Nuevo unveiled the design for Caterpillar's Tucson Mining Center on Wednesday night, Aug. 9 to neighbors of the future three-story, 150,000-square-foot building that will be constructed northeast of A Mountain and west of Interstate 10.

The building was designed by SmithGroupJJR of Phoenix in collaboration with WSM Architects of Tucson. 

It will be occupied by about 600 company engineers, product development and support positions working on the next generation of mining equipment, vehicles and technology. 

It is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pinal Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspects who planted skimming device

    Pinal Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspects who planted skimming device

    Thursday, August 10 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-08-10 05:31:43 GMT
    (Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)(Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

    The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has reported that a skimming device was found at the Bowlins gas station in Picacho, AZ. Officials believe that this incident is connected to several others that have taken place in Phoenix and Tucson that the Attorney General's office is investigating. 

    The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has reported that a skimming device was found at the Bowlins gas station in Picacho, AZ. Officials believe that this incident is connected to several others that have taken place in Phoenix and Tucson that the Attorney General's office is investigating. 

  • New design of Caterpillar's Tucson Mining Center released

    New design of Caterpillar's Tucson Mining Center released

    Thursday, August 10 2017 1:23 AM EDT2017-08-10 05:23:48 GMT
    Artist rendering (Source: Rio Nuevo)Artist rendering (Source: Rio Nuevo)

    The building was designed by SmithGroupJJR of Phoenix in collaboration with WSM Architects of Tucson.  

    The building was designed by SmithGroupJJR of Phoenix in collaboration with WSM Architects of Tucson.  

  • Saguaro National Park to resume aerial spraying to control buffelgrass

    Saguaro National Park to resume aerial spraying to control buffelgrass

    Thursday, August 10 2017 1:04 AM EDT2017-08-10 05:04:50 GMT
    Buffelgrass (Source: NPS photo/Bethany Hontz)Buffelgrass (Source: NPS photo/Bethany Hontz)

    For the fourth year in a row, beginning Thursday, Aug. 17 the Saguaro National Park will resume aerial spraying to control buffelgrass in areas of the park that are not accessible to ground crews.  

    For the fourth year in a row, beginning Thursday, Aug. 17 the Saguaro National Park will resume aerial spraying to control buffelgrass in areas of the park that are not accessible to ground crews.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly