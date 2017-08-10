New design of Caterpillar's Tucson Mining Center released

Rio Nuevo unveiled the design for Caterpillar's Tucson Mining Center on Wednesday night, Aug. 9 to neighbors of the future three-story, 150,000-square-foot building that will be constructed northeast of A Mountain and west of Interstate 10.

The building was designed by SmithGroupJJR of Phoenix in collaboration with WSM Architects of Tucson.

It will be occupied by about 600 company engineers, product development and support positions working on the next generation of mining equipment, vehicles and technology.

It is scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019.

