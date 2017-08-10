Pinal Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspects who planted skimming device

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has reported that a skimming device was found at the Bowlins gas station in Picacho, AZ. Officials believe that this incident is connected to several others that have taken place in Phoenix and Tucson that the Attorney General's office is investigating.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalizing of a religious shrine on State Route 80, near milepost 335. According to a news release, CCSO learned of the vandalism on Monday, Aug. 7.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect in a June Circle K cigarette theft. According to a PCSD news release, deputies responded to a call on Tuesday, June 27 at 5:30 a.m. about a theft at the Circle K on 5818 South Nogales Highway.
Nathan Loebe was arrested in Kentucky in February for an alleged sexual assault. That's when police found out Loebe was wanted in four other states, including Arizona, for similar charges.
Four people have been arrested and are facing charges after their unsuccessful attempts to smuggle drugs across the border into the U.S. at the San Luis Port of Entry.
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
