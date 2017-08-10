Pinal Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspects who planted sk - Tucson News Now

Pinal Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspects who planted skimming device

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
PICACHO, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has reported that a skimming device was found at the Bowlins gas station in Picacho, AZ.  

Officials believe that this incident is connected to several others that have taken place in Phoenix and Tucson that the Attorney General's office is investigating.

PCSO is releasing a photo of the two men suspected of planting the skimming device in the gas station back in July. The two may post as either gas station or pump repair employees. 

Anyone who recognizes these men or believes they are a victim of this skimming device, is asked to call the Attorney General’s Office at (602) 542-7942.

