TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
TOP STORIES
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has reported that a skimming device was found at the Bowlins gas station in Picacho, AZ.
Officials believe that this incident is connected to several others that have taken place in Phoenix and Tucson that the Attorney General's office is investigating.
>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2fvq3jU
A new law in Arizona could lead to a legal battle for the City of Tucson.
State law prohibits any city, county or municipal government from requiring a background check for private firearm sales.
In 2013, Tucson city leaders passed an ordinance that required that background check for the private sale of firearms on any property that is leased, owned, or managed by the city.
>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2hM1b8m
An amendment to the Good Samaritan Law in Arizona now protects individuals from civil lawsuits if they break a window to help a child or animal escape a hot car.
The amendment isn't a green light for everyone to start smashing windows.
Deputy Cody Gress, a spokesman for the PCSD, said any situation that involves a child or a pet in a car should start with a call to 911.
He said it's important for the caller to remain on scene until first responders arrive.
Officer Adam Ricci with Pima Animal Care Center urged people to check door handles first.
>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2vSabPK
HAPPENING TODAY
More southern Arizona students are heading back to school.
Amphitheater, Catalina Foothills, and Flowing Wells head back to school today.
For more back to school information click here.
WEATHER
Meteorologist Marissa Scott says morning showers are possible otherwise we'll see partly sunny skies.
There is a 30 percent chance of storms later in the day.
Humidity starts to creep back up with highs near 102 degrees.
For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
The amendment isn't a green light for everyone to start smashing windows. There are several steps one needs to follow to make sure he or she is acting within the law, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The amendment isn't a green light for everyone to start smashing windows. There are several steps one needs to follow to make sure he or she is acting within the law, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has reported that a skimming device was found at the Bowlins gas station in Picacho, AZ. Officials believe that this incident is connected to several others that have taken place in Phoenix and Tucson that the Attorney General's office is investigating.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has reported that a skimming device was found at the Bowlins gas station in Picacho, AZ. Officials believe that this incident is connected to several others that have taken place in Phoenix and Tucson that the Attorney General's office is investigating.
The building was designed by SmithGroupJJR of Phoenix in collaboration with WSM Architects of Tucson.
The building was designed by SmithGroupJJR of Phoenix in collaboration with WSM Architects of Tucson.
For the fourth year in a row, beginning Thursday, Aug. 17 the Saguaro National Park will resume aerial spraying to control buffelgrass in areas of the park that are not accessible to ground crews.
For the fourth year in a row, beginning Thursday, Aug. 17 the Saguaro National Park will resume aerial spraying to control buffelgrass in areas of the park that are not accessible to ground crews.
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
Authorities say an 8-month-old baby found alive in a plastic bag outside an upstate New York home had been abandoned there three days earlier by her 17-year-old mother.
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The woman is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
A homeless mother of four says school administrators are forbidding her children to re-enroll in class. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Education Assistance Act allows homeless kids to attend the same schools they were enrolled in when they lived at their previous address.
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.
The petition's sponsors said it would be delivered to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and every NFL team owner.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
A photo of a sign over a gun case reading "Own the school year like a hero" spread like wildfire on social media.
A photo of a sign over a gun case reading "Own the school year like a hero" spread like wildfire on social media.