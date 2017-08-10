TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. Pinal Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspects who planted skimming device

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office has reported that a skimming device was found at the Bowlins gas station in Picacho, AZ.

Officials believe that this incident is connected to several others that have taken place in Phoenix and Tucson that the Attorney General's office is investigating.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2fvq3jU



2. New background check law could challenge Tucson requirement

A new law in Arizona could lead to a legal battle for the City of Tucson.

State law prohibits any city, county or municipal government from requiring a background check for private firearm sales.

In 2013, Tucson city leaders passed an ordinance that required that background check for the private sale of firearms on any property that is leased, owned, or managed by the city.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2hM1b8m



3. What to know before helping a child or pet in a hot car

An amendment to the Good Samaritan Law in Arizona now protects individuals from civil lawsuits if they break a window to help a child or animal escape a hot car.

The amendment isn't a green light for everyone to start smashing windows.

Deputy Cody Gress, a spokesman for the PCSD, said any situation that involves a child or a pet in a car should start with a call to 911.

He said it's important for the caller to remain on scene until first responders arrive.

Officer Adam Ricci with Pima Animal Care Center urged people to check door handles first.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2vSabPK



HAPPENING TODAY

More southern Arizona students are heading back to school.

Amphitheater, Catalina Foothills, and Flowing Wells head back to school today.

For more back to school information click here.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Marissa Scott says morning showers are possible otherwise we'll see partly sunny skies.

There is a 30 percent chance of storms later in the day.

Humidity starts to creep back up with highs near 102 degrees.

