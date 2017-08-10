Frustrated with White House, McCain unveils Afghan strategy

Residents of Guam wake up to another day of wondering and worrying if the war of words between the U.S. and North Korea will escalate to nuclear action
North Korea has become the latest critic of President Donald Trump's working vacation, accusing him of acting senile while "on the golf links again"
South Korea's military says North Korea will face a "stern and strong" response from Washington and Seoul if it acts on threats to fire missiles near Guam
A prosecutor says Tiger Woods has agreed to plead guilty to reckless driving and will enter a diversion program that will allow him to have his record wiped clean if he completes the program
President Donald Trump is declaring the U.S. nuclear arsenal "far stronger and more powerful than ever before," even as his top diplomat is working to calm the North Korea crisis and insisting there isn't "any imminent threat."
Taylor Swift's attorneys say they aren't trying to bankrupt a former Colorado DJ accused of groping the popstar, but they do want others to know 'that you can always say no'.
