Amphi HS student arrested after parent alerts police to social media threat

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police arrested an Amphitheater High School student in connection with a threatening post on Instagram on Thursday, Aug. 10.

According to a message to parents from the school's principal, a parent saw the post made by a student and alerted police.

The student was not on campus at any time, according to the message from Jon Lansa.

No further details about the student were immediately available.

Lansa said in the message, "We are disappointed that this incident happened on our first day of school, but want to assure you that we take all threats seriously and we will always take the proper precautions to ensure our school is safe and secure."

