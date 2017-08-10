Nogales teacher keeps things fun with singing, dancing and rapping

Wednesday was back to school for more than 6,000 students in the Nogales Unified School District.

Tucson News Now went to Francisco Vasquez de Coronado Elementary School for the first day of class where we met a fourth grade teacher with some not-so-hidden talents.

Teacher Renee Viviana Munguia likes to keep it fun in the classroom with singing, dancing, and rapping.

She demonstrated with a rap about rounding.

Underline the digit

Look next door,

If it's five or higher

Add one more

To the underlined digit;

Then add zeros

To the core.

The Kindergarten through fifth grade school is one of six elementary schools in the district.

Nogales Unified is also made up of two middle schools and two high schools.

A total of more than 500 faculty work in the district.

The first bell at Francisco Vasquez de Coronado Elementary School happened at 7:30 Wednesday morning.

