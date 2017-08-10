Truck into pole causes south side power outage - Tucson News Now

Truck into pole causes south side power outage

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
A truck crashing into a light pole has caused a power outage in the 1900 block of east 36th Street, according to the Tucson Police Department. 

TPD officials expect the power to be out for at least four hours. 

No further details are known at this time. 

