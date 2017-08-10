Dispose-A-Med event scheduled for Marana

The Marana Police Department, the Marana Health Center, Marana-Foothills Optimist Club, Marana Mortuary, and the Marana Prevention Alliance are conducting a Dispose-A-Med event on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to noon in front of the Target, 3901 West Ina Road.

Unused or expired prescription medications, as well as over the counter tablets, capsules, liquids, creams, veterinary medications, vitamins and needles will be accepted for disposal.

More than 4,100 pounds of medications have been collected for proper disposal since the program began in 2010, and since the beginning of 2017 the group has disposed of 642 pounds of medication.

For safety and confidentiality reasons, any items turned over for collection cannot be returned. They cannot accept drugs from commercial organizations.

The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

