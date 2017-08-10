Breakers Water Park opens newest attraction involving eels, stingrays

Breakers Water Park is opening its newest attraction, the ExplorAquarium. This will be an interactive experience for water park guests that features stingrays and eels. According to Breakers this is the first of its kind in Arizona.

The ExplorAquarium will be open to all Breakers guests for an additional fee.

“Imagine being in the water among stingrays and eels,” said Breakers Water Park Manager Steve Miklosi, in a recent news release. “Our guests will be able to get close and touch these beautiful creatures and understand them a little bit more. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience.”

The experience will begin with a brief introduction, the "meet and greet" phase. Guests will sit on the edge of the pool with their feet dangling in the water and once the animals and guests are comfortable the true experience begins, when they will slide into the 33-inch deep pool with the stingrays and eels swimming around them.

The unique saltwater tank allows guests to enter and is climate controlled so the attraction will be available throughout the season, weather permitting. During the off season when the water park is closed, ExplorAquarium will be open for school groups, youth groups, team building, special parties and private encounters.

According to the release, staff at the water park plan to add additional fish species to the attraction for guests to interact with.



The stingrays and eels in the experience live on a diet of squid and shrimp and were selected because of their friendly behavior and natural curiosity.

Marana High School Marine Biology students will be visiting ExplorAquarium and working with Breakers Water Park to develop special courses, videos and worksheets for schools to use alongside field trips to the attraction.

Also, because of the type of attraction it is, ExplorAquarium will be available for use as therapy for various illnesses.

Guests can enjoy Breakers’ 11 water slides and attractions with general admission or a season pass, click here for pricing. A season pass includes unlimited visits through Sept. 4.

ExplorAquarium is an additional cost to park admission.

