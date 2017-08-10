Breakers Water Park opens newest attraction involving eels, stingrays

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, there was an armed robbery at the BBVA Compass Bank, 7645 N. La Cholla Boulevard. The suspect is in custody, but there is a suspicious package involved, which has prompted the evacuation of the two businesses.
The Marana Police Department, the Marana Health Center, Marana-Foothills Optimist Club, Marana Mortuary, and the Marana Prevention Alliance are conducting a Dispose-A-Med event on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Tucson police say the suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center Thursday morning and faces a Class 6 felony for interference/disruption of an educational institution.
A truck crashed into a light pole, causing a power outage in the 1900 block of East 36th Street, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Arson may be the cause of a house fire in Sahuarita Wednesday night, city police said.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Walmart is apologizing for a gun display at one of their stores.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.
Mississippi convicted a Memphis father of failing to pay $23,000 in child support.
