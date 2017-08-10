Bank, business evacuated because of suspicious package after armed robbery

A bank and another business at the Foothills Mall have been evacuated because of a suspicious package.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, there was an armed robbery at the BBVA Compass Bank, 7645 N. La Cholla Boulevard. The suspect is in custody, but there is a suspicious package involved, which has prompted the evacuation of the bank and buybuy Baby, 7475 N. La Cholla Boulevard, in the mall.

Tucson News Now has a crew headed to the scene.

Baby store roped off at Foothills mall with sheriff's still rolling in. @whatsuptucson pic.twitter.com/nF9faogr67 — TooFluffy4U (@TooFluffy4u) August 10, 2017

