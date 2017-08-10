Bank, business evacuated because of suspicious package after armed robbery

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, there was an armed robbery at the BBVA Compass Bank, 7645 N. La Cholla Boulevard. The suspect is in custody, but there is a suspicious package involved, which has prompted the evacuation of the two businesses.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office confirmed that it evacuated Paradise Honors High School in Surprise for a time Thursday afternoon "in the interest of school safety."
In an incident reminiscent of "Goldilocks and the Three Bears," a woman is facing a trespassing charge after she was found sleeping in somebody else's bed.
Police say a Douglas man accused of shooting video up women's skirts at Nordstrom had 10 videos on his cell phone.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office is investigating the vandalizing of a religious shrine on State Route 80, near Milepost 335. According to a news release, deputies learned of the vandalism on Monday, Aug. 7.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
The teenagers, one whom is the baby’s cousin, face assault and child endangerment charges.
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Walmart is apologizing for a gun display at one of their stores.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.
Mississippi convicted a Memphis father of failing to pay $23,000 in child support.
