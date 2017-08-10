TPD offers tips to avoid becoming a victim of a pump skimmer

The recent increase of gas pump skimmers found in the Phoenix area and even one as close as Picacho Peak, has some consumers nervous about using the pumps.

Tucson News Now looked at the reports of gas skimmers in the state from Arizona Weight and Measures. The last skimmer found in the Tucson area was in February, but that does not mean they won’t pop up in the greater Tucson area again.

There are a few steps that you can take to protect yourself becoming a victim, from the Tucson Police Department.

One of the best ways to protect yourself is to check bank and credit card statements regularly, look for anything suspicious connected to your accounts.

Another step is to check the card reader before you use the pump. Check to see if anybody has tampered with it or if anyone has broken the seals.

Check the complete list of skimmers found in southern AZ here.

Skimmers by Tucson News Now on Scribd

