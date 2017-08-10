KOLD INVESTIGATES: Clanton Ranch part of American history

Terry "Ike" Clanton stands next to the last remaining wall of the history Clanton Ranch, which is located about 17 miles south of Tombstone. (Source: Terry "Ike" Clanton")

Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday and the gunfight at the O.K. Corral are legendary stories in Arizona and across the country.

Numerous movies have been made, each with their own way of telling the tale.

On the other side of those stories are the Cowboys and the Clanton family.

Tucson News Now photojournalist Tim Eden visited the historic Clanton Ranch, which is located about 17 miles south of Tombstone.

The ranch was founded in 1873 by Newman Haynes "Old Man" Clanton.

Over the years, it hosted a slew of ranch hands some more well known that others, like Ike Clanton, Johnny Ringo, Curly Bill Brocius, Pete Spence and Frank and Tom McLaury.

The exact location of the ranch remained a mystery until 1990, when Terry "Ike" Clanton found what is believed to be the last remaining wall of the old ranch. Terry Clanton is a fourth-generation cousin of Old Man Clanton.

What is left of the old ranch sits on federal land, but it still open to the public.

