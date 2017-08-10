KOLD INVESTIGATES: Clanton Ranch part of Arizona's history

Terry "Ike" Clanton stands next to the last remaining wall of the history Clanton Ranch, which is located about 17 miles south of Tombstone. (Source: Terry "Ike" Clanton")

Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday and the gunfight at the O.K. Corral are legendary stories in Arizona and across the country.

Numerous movies have been made, each with their own way of telling the tale.

On the other side of those stories are the Cowboys and the Clanton family.

Tucson News Now photojournalist Tim Eden visited the historic Clanton Ranch, which is located about 17 miles south of Tombstone.

The ranch was founded in 1873 by Newman Haynes "Old Man" Clanton.

Over the years, it hosted a slew of ranch hands some more well known that others, like Ike Clanton, Johnny Ringo, Curly Bill Brocius, Pete Spence and Frank and Tom McLaury.

The exact location of the ranch remained a mystery until 1990, when Terry "Ike" Clanton found what is believed to be the last remaining wall of the old ranch. Terry Clanton is a fourth-generation cousin of Old Man Clanton.

"The Clantons lived about 17 miles from Tombstone on Clanton Ranch, but they frequented Tombstone quite often," Terry Clanton said. "It's up on a hill and there's still part of an adobe wall. There's only one corner of the wall that's left."

What is left of the old ranch sits on federal land, but it still open to the public.

Joyce Aros, an author and Tombstone historian, said the area was once a dangerous place.

"They lived in a world where they had to deal with whatever problems came up and you had to deal with them quickly," she said. "You can look and almost get a 360 degree of the whole valley. A lot of people said they built their house on a hill so they could see anyone coming."

The Clantons' have been called rustlers, outlaws and worse over the years.

"A lot of time you could go out to any one of these ranches and find some pretty suspicious characters out there," Aros said. "But they're going to be treated decent, given a place to sleep at night. You would never turn anyone away out there. It's a horrible place."

Aros said the Clantons' reputation may be a little unfair.

"Them being rustlers came after the gunfight," she said. "It was the Earp's justification for what they did."

Terry Clanton said he hopes the ranch gets preserved.

"I think it's cool people can stand there and take a picture next to that wall, but I think people need to respect and not damage it," he said. "You know I feel that family history when I'm there and when I'm in Tombstone as well, you can just feel it."

