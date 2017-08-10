KOLD INVESTIGATES: Clanton Ranch part of Arizona's history

A strong monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday afternoon causing power outages and damage.
About 17 miles south of Tombstone sits an important part of Arizona history, the Clanton Ranch.
In case you missed it, as of this week there are about a hundred new laws on the books here in Arizona. Kudos to our state lawmakers for really putting some common sense into what they’ve done.
The gunfight at the O.K. Corral is a legendary part of American history but some dispute Doc Holliday's part in the bloody battle.
The recent increase of gas pump skimmers found in the Phoenix area and even one as close as Picacho Peak, has some consumers nervous about using the pumps.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.
His name is Elias Portillo, 14, and he is charged with first degree murder. A 13 year old also is a suspect.
