Several thousand on the east-side without power

There are several hundred people on the east side, as far south as Golf Links to as far north as Tanque Verde Road, according to the Tucson Electric Power outage map.

Crews are investigating the cause of the outages and power could be restored by 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

No word on what has caused the outage. You can check the outage map here.

