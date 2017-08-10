UPDATE: Woman injured in east side crash dies

The woman injured in a crash on the east side of Tucson in late July has died, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the 21-year-old woman, who was hit in the intersection of Pantano and Stella roads on Thursday, July 27, died. The name of the woman has not been released.

The TPD said 32-year-old Erin Eman has been arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on four different felony charges in connection with the fatal accident as well as four hit-and-run collisions the same day.

Eman is being charged with aggravated DUI, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument and felony criminal damage.

Additional charges are pending, according to the TPD.

Witnesses of the fatal crash said Eman was in a black SUV when she ran a red light and hit a white SUV driven by the 21-year-old woman.

According to TPD, Eman's vehicle had no right front tire and she was driving with a license that had been suspended for a prior DUI.

Eman allegedly hit one car at Houghton and Irvington, two cars at Houghton and Rillito, another car at Houghton and Mary Ann Cleveland, and one more car at Kolb and Valencia.

No one was hurt in the previous hit and runs, according to TPD.

