East side apartment complex damaged as strong storm downs trees across Tucson

A strong monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday afternoon causing power outages and damage.
The road to 'A' Mountain remains closed to vehicles and city officials still aren't sure when it will reopen.
There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle at both locations.
Pima County road conditions as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The monsoon could come roaring back this weekend with flash flooding and heavy rain possible in southern Arizona.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
The Applebee's closings will be based on store profitability and quality, DineEquity said in a release. DineEquity is the chain's parent company.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
Warren County Prosecutor Dave Fornshell revealed the sex Thursday of the newborn baby who he says was killed by her teenage mother.
A Morgan County judge has ruled Alabama’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.
A Phenix City mom is outraged after her daughter came home with several bite marks from a Columbus daycare.
