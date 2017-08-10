East side apartment complex damaged as strong storm downs trees across Tucson

A strong monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday afternoon causing power outages and damage.

Tucson News Now received reports of several downed trees across the area, including on at an apartment complex near Speedway and Pantano.

We are working to get more information about the extent of the damage.

There were no reports of injuries.

Below are some photos and videos sent from staff and viewers.

Rain! Traffic is moving slowly along I-10 near the Grant exit. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/ki6CmViRXV — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) August 10, 2017

