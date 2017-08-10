East side apartment complex damaged as strong storm downs trees - Tucson News Now

East side apartment complex damaged as strong storm downs trees across Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: @AZipics / Twitter) (Source: @AZipics / Twitter)
(Source: Jennifer Serrano / Facebook) (Source: Jennifer Serrano / Facebook)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A strong monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday afternoon causing power outages and damage.

Tucson News Now received reports of several downed trees across the area, including on at an apartment complex near Speedway and Pantano.

We are working to get more information about the extent of the damage. 

There were no reports of injuries.

Below are some photos and videos sent from staff and viewers.

