Trees, light pole down closes midtown street

The street will be closed until further notice, as crews work to clean up the area.
The street will be closed until further notice, as crews work to clean up the area.
Pima County road conditions as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Pima County road conditions as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9.
Two lanes of Interstate 10 westbound near the Ruthrauff exit were temporarily closed Tuesday night after a liquid leaked from an 18-wheeler, officials said.
Two lanes of Interstate 10 westbound near the Ruthrauff exit were temporarily closed Tuesday night after a liquid leaked from an 18-wheeler, officials said.
A pilot program from Sun Tran, Sun Link, and the Tucson Department of Transportation begins Aug. 15 and will last through Feb. 15, 2018.
A pilot program from Sun Tran, Sun Link, and the Tucson Department of Transportation begins Aug. 15 and will last through Feb. 15, 2018.
Marana police are telling drivers to avoid the intersection of West Barnett and North Sanders roads.
Marana police are telling drivers to avoid the intersection of West Barnett and North Sanders roads.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
A Morgan County judge has ruled Alabama’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.
A Morgan County judge has ruled Alabama’s teacher-student sex law unconstitutional.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
Six York County deputies with the sheriff's department have been disciplined - including two who were fired - after an internal investigation uncovered a string of sexual encounters between deputies while on duty.
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.
A man was nailed to a tree, conscious, slumping, and groaning in pain.