Trees, light pole down closes midtown street

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Several tress and a light pole in the road have closed northbound Queen at Speedway, just east of Interstate 10, according to the Tucson Police Department. 

The street will be closed until further notice, as crews work to clean up the area. 

