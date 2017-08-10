Camp Bravo founder finds himself behind bars after helping veteran

A strong monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday afternoon causing power outages and damage.
The woman injured in a crash on the east side of Tucson in late July has died, city police said.
He's known for helping homeless veterans in our community, but Lewis Arthur, the founder of Camp Bravo, found himself behind bars Wednesday night, Aug. 9 while doing just that..
According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, there was an armed robbery at the BBVA Compass Bank, 7645 N. La Cholla Boulevard. The suspect is in custody, but there is a suspicious package involved, which has prompted the evacuation of the two businesses.
The street will be closed until further notice, as crews work to clean up the area.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Japan and South Korea vowed a strong reaction if the North were to go through with the plan.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
