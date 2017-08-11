TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!
We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.
For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
TOP STORIES
A strong monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday afternoon causing power outages and damage.
Tucson News Now received reports of several downed trees across the area, including on at the Woodridge Apartments near Speedway and Pantano.
There were no reports of injuries but two people had to be helped out of their apartment by first responders.
>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2vsYWdr
The Tucson Police Department confirmed that 21-year-old Hannah Parkhurst, who was hit in the intersection of Pantano and Stella roads on Thursday, July 27, has died.
The TPD said 32-year-old Erin Eman has been arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on four different felony charges in connection with the fatal accident as well as four hit-and-run collisions the same day.
Eman is being charged with Aggravated DUI, Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Instrument, Aggravated Assault w/Serious Physical Injury, Felony Criminal Damage, Possession of Narcotic Drugs and 10 counts of Felony Endangerment.
>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2wOU9m9
He's known for helping homeless veterans in our community, but Lewis Arthur, the founder of Camp Bravo, found himself behind bars Wednesday night, Aug. 9 while doing just that.
83-year-old Virginia, a veteran of the Marine Corps, caught the attention of Crystal Smith, a Phoenix Waffle House employee, who checked on her and found out she had been sitting at the restaurant for hours.
Smith says she called Lewis Arthur for help. He said he offered to get Virginia help in Tucson, and they made the trip down from Phoenix.
Virginia wound up at Northwest Medical Center because she was not feeling well. That is when Arthur said the problems started.
Hospital security learned that Arthur might have a weapon. They say the hospital was then placed on lockdown.
Arthur was taken into custody in the parking lot and now faces charges for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct..
A situation, he said, that got wildly out of hand.
>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2uuC2oS
LOOKING AHEAD
If you have any old prescriptions collecting dust around the house here's one way to safely get rid of them.
A Dispose-A- Med event is happening on the northwest side tomorrow August 12.
This is at the Target near Ina Road and Thornydale Rd.
It's from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
WEATHER
Meteorologist Marissa Scott says today will be mainly sunny to partly sunny.
There is a 30 percent chance of afternoon and evening storms.
The high will be around 101 degrees.
For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
The gunfight at the O.K. Corral is a legendary part of American history but some dispute Doc Holliday's part in the bloody battle.
The gunfight at the O.K. Corral is a legendary part of American history but some dispute Doc Holliday's part in the bloody battle.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
A strong monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday afternoon causing power outages and damage.
A strong monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday afternoon causing power outages and damage.
The woman injured in a crash on the east side of Tucson in late July has died, city police said.
The woman injured in a crash on the east side of Tucson in late July has died, city police said.
He's known for helping homeless veterans in our community, but Lewis Arthur, the founder of Camp Bravo, found himself behind bars Wednesday night, Aug. 9 while doing just that..
He's known for helping homeless veterans in our community, but Lewis Arthur, the founder of Camp Bravo, found himself behind bars Wednesday night, Aug. 9 while doing just that..
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.
The rapper also agreed to pay the girl's medical bills and to have her bathroom made handicap accessible.
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
The state Department of Corrections is investigating as an inmate at a South Carolina prison continues to use a cell phone and social media to post videos and even go live on Facebook flashing a knife despite being reprimanded twice for both.
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.