TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

TOP STORIES

1. East-side apartment complex damaged as strong storm downs trees across Tucson

A strong monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday afternoon causing power outages and damage.

Tucson News Now received reports of several downed trees across the area, including on at the Woodridge Apartments near Speedway and Pantano.

There were no reports of injuries but two people had to be helped out of their apartment by first responders.

2. UPDATE: Woman injured in east side crash dies

The Tucson Police Department confirmed that 21-year-old Hannah Parkhurst, who was hit in the intersection of Pantano and Stella roads on Thursday, July 27, has died.

The TPD said 32-year-old Erin Eman has been arrested and booked into the Pima County Jail on four different felony charges in connection with the fatal accident as well as four hit-and-run collisions the same day.

Eman is being charged with Aggravated DUI, Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Instrument, Aggravated Assault w/Serious Physical Injury, Felony Criminal Damage, Possession of Narcotic Drugs and 10 counts of Felony Endangerment.

3. Camp Bravo founder finds himself behind bars after helping veteran

He's known for helping homeless veterans in our community, but Lewis Arthur, the founder of Camp Bravo, found himself behind bars Wednesday night, Aug. 9 while doing just that.

83-year-old Virginia, a veteran of the Marine Corps, caught the attention of Crystal Smith, a Phoenix Waffle House employee, who checked on her and found out she had been sitting at the restaurant for hours.

Smith says she called Lewis Arthur for help. He said he offered to get Virginia help in Tucson, and they made the trip down from Phoenix.

Virginia wound up at Northwest Medical Center because she was not feeling well. That is when Arthur said the problems started.

Hospital security learned that Arthur might have a weapon. They say the hospital was then placed on lockdown.

Arthur was taken into custody in the parking lot and now faces charges for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct..

A situation, he said, that got wildly out of hand.

LOOKING AHEAD

If you have any old prescriptions collecting dust around the house here's one way to safely get rid of them.

A Dispose-A- Med event is happening on the northwest side tomorrow August 12.

This is at the Target near Ina Road and Thornydale Rd.

It's from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

WEATHER

Meteorologist Marissa Scott says today will be mainly sunny to partly sunny.

There is a 30 percent chance of afternoon and evening storms.

The high will be around 101 degrees.

