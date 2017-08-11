Blue Banana: Cool off with homemade frozen yogurt

As the summer heat hits Tucson again, it's a good time to cool off with some homemade frozen yogurt.
Blue Banana Frozen Yogurt joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak on Thursday, Aug. 10, to talk yogurt, gelato and smoothies.
The locally owned shop specializes in different varieties, including gluten/fat free options for everyone.
Blue Banana also supports Tucson groups with in-store fundraising. For more information visit: http://www.bluebananafrozenyogurt.com/.
Find Blue Banana in Oro Valley, at 12125 North Oracle Road.
You can also give them a call at (520) 989-3998.
