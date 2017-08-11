Marana schools break new ground in computer science education

The Marana Unified School District said it is the first in the state to offer computer science immersion schools.

School administrators said the program, in its second year, has been a huge success and it's time to expand.

Quail Run Elementary and Gladden Farms Elementary launched the program in 2016 and Marana Middle School and Tortolita Middle School added it this year.

The MUSD said students are using the program called “Code To The Future” to learn programming and game design and build robots.



"Parents I've talked to really love it,” Quail Run Principal Andrea Divijak said. "Sometimes when they come on and see what the kids are doing it blows them out of the water because their kids are talking in a completely different language."

Divijak said the program gives her students a great jump start if they want a future in technology.

To learn more about program, go HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.