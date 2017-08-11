Indiana police cadets test poise with squawking rubber chicken

Could you pass the Chicken Test?

The Indiana University Police Academy tested cadets' sense of humor, demeanor, and focus with a squawking rubber chicken.

In the video an instructor tries to make cadets laugh with a silly looking and sounding rubber chicken. Anyone who cracks has to do push-ups.

The video has been viewed more than 5 million times.

Can you watch it without laughing?

