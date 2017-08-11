Indiana police cadets test poise with squawking rubber chicken

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Jesus Damian Leon on sexual assault and other charges.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Jesus Damian Leon on sexual assault and other charges.
The Green Valley Fire District is assisting US Forest Service, US Border Patrol and Arizona Department of Public Safety in the search.
The Green Valley Fire District is assisting US Forest Service, US Border Patrol and Arizona Department of Public Safety in the search.
A strong monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday afternoon causing power outages and damage.
A strong monsoon storm rolled through Tucson Thursday afternoon causing power outages and damage.
The woman injured in a crash on the east side of Tucson in late July has died, city police said.
The woman injured in a crash on the east side of Tucson in late July has died, city police said.
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.
After filing a police report, Parks confronted the worker. She posted a video of the confrontation on social media.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
Police say while 11-year-old Jamoneisha Merritt slept, a 12-year-old girl threw boiling water in her face, which scalded her awake to suffer in agony.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.
A disagreement over a microwave led to the murders of two children in North Charleston Monday, according to newly released 911 calls.