Multiple agencies respond for lost hiker in Madera Canyon

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Twitter) (Source: Twitter)
MADERA CANYON, AZ -

Multiple agencies are working to rescue a lost hiker in Madera Canyon, according to the Green Valley Fire District.

In a tweet from the GFVD public information officer, the district is assisting US Forest Service, US Border Patrol and Arizona Department of Public Safety in the search.

