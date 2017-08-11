Multiple agencies respond for lost hiker in Madera Canyon

Multiple agencies are working to rescue a lost hiker in Madera Canyon, according to the Green Valley Fire District.

In a tweet from the GFVD public information officer, the district is assisting US Forest Service, US Border Patrol and Arizona Department of Public Safety in the search.

Happening now Green Valley Fire assisting USFS, USBP and AZDPS rescuing a lost hiker in Madera Canyon. #teamwork pic.twitter.com/to8ADviUWM — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) August 11, 2017

