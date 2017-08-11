Sexual assault suspect arrested in Cochise County

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Jesus Damian Leon on sexual assault and other charges.

CCSO said deputies responded to a reported sexual assault outside of McNeal on Sunday, August 6, and Leon was identified as the suspect.

Leon was arrested at a business in Douglas on Thursday, August 10.

He is booked into the Cochise County Jail, and faces charges of sexual assault, assault, burglary, and kidnapping.

The CCSO is still investigating this incident.

