$160 million painting stolen from Tucson in 1985 recovered

The three suspects, all U.S. citizens, were arrested for narcotics smuggling and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
A $160 million painting stolen from a Tucson museum more than 30 years ago was found in an antiques store in Silver City, NM.
Sammantha Allen has been sentenced death for her part in the death of her 10-year-old cousin Ame Deal. Allen was found guilty of first-degree murder in Deal's death on June 26.
The woman injured in a crash on the east side of Tucson in late July has died, city police said.
He's known for helping homeless veterans in our community, but Lewis Arthur, the founder of Camp Bravo, found himself behind bars Wednesday night, Aug. 9, while doing just that..
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Here's a comparison of the world of 1979 to the world of today.
With tensions high, U.S. and South Korean military officials plan to move ahead with exercises that North Korea claims are a rehearsal for war.
Four inmates escaped Coahoma County Jail on Friday morning.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
