TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Aug 11-13)

FRIDAY



1. FRIDAYS AT THE PLANETARIUM

Get out of the heat, and under the stars at the Flandrau Planetarium.

There are seven shows from 2 to 9 p.m.

2. LIZARDS ARE HOT, LIZARDS ARE COOL

A 30 minute talk at Saguaro National Park (West District).



Lizards are small denizens of the desert that are a critical component of our desert community. Find out what it means when they do pushups or exhibit other odd behaviors. Wheelchair accessible

More info HERE: http://bit.ly/2vughCy

3. THE SOUTHEAST ARIZONA BIRDING FESTIVAL

Learn about southeastern Arizona's birds with field trips, workshops with birding leaders.

Riverpark Inn 777 W Cushing St.

More info HERE: www.tucsonaudubon.org/festival



SATURDAY

1. RETURN OF THE MERMAIDS

Southern Arizona is an ancient seabed, and this weekend the monsoon water has brought the mermaids back to celebrate.

Have fun and dress up!

The event is kid-friendly from 12 p.m. until the 8 p.m. parade, but after 9 p.m. things turn grown-up.

More info HERE: http://bit.ly/2vMBElb

2. INAUGURAL DOC HOLLI-DAYS

Val Kilmer is in Tombstone this weekend for the first ever Doc Holli-Days.

There is a parade at 11 a.m. featuring Kilmer as the Grand Marshal.

There are performances throughout the day.

This is a kid-friendly event.

More info HERE: http://bit.ly/2fzxtmt

3. CREATURES OF THE NIGHT! (COOL SUMMER NIGHTS)

Cool Summer Nights slithers back to us again this week at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.

The event is from 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the park.

Members get in free.

Admission information: http://bit.ly/2rl5s37



SUNDAY

1. 32ND ANNUAL TOMBSTONE VIGILANTE 10K RUN

Registration for the run starts at 5:30 a.m at the corner of 3rd and Allen Streets.

The race begins at 6:30 a.m.

More info and registration HERE: www.tombstonevigilantes.com/10k-run.aspx



2. WALK THE TURQUOISE TRAIL

Formerly called the Presidio Trail this over 2 mile loop meanders through downtown Tucson highlighting structures and sites of historic interest.

The trail is marked by a turquoise stripe on the sidewalk.

More info HERE: http://tucsonpresidio.com/turquoise-trail

3. FRIENDS OF THE PUBLIC LIBRARY BOOK SALE

Buy gently used books for incredible prices.

The book sale benefits the public library.

Info: Friends Book Barn 2230 N Country Club Rd. 795-3763

