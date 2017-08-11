Art after Dark free at Children's Museum

Kids can get crafty this weekend at the Children's Museum in downtown Tucson.

Art after dark is a new program offering the chance to have some hands-on fun for FREE. Also, local art groups inspire visitors with performances and activities.

You can build a robot that draws and much more this weekend.

Art After Dark:

Saturday, Aug. 12 (every second Saturday)

5:30 to 8 p.m.

Free admission

First 400 people get free passes to return to the museum

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.