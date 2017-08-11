Man charged with two homicides facing sexual assault allegations

A Tucson man with a lengthy criminal history, including two murder charges, has been accused of raping a fellow inmate.

King Nathaniel Raffael Yates was indicted on the new charges on June 29.

According to the indictment, Yates kidnapped and sexually assaulted a man sometime between March 31 and April 3, 2017.

Yates is being held on a $3.1 million bond on two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of sexual assault, kidnapping, misconduct involving weapons-prohibited possessor and second-degree burglary.

Yates has been in and out of court and jail for at least the past five years.

In May 2012, he was sentenced to jail time and community service for drug charges. Court records show he violated probation twice, which included harassing phone calls.

He was released in November 2013 but was arrested on drug charges less than a year later. Court records show prosecutors pushed for a high bond because of a history of violent behavior, drug use and a prior conviction.

He was released in September 2016 when he was found not guilty.

Two months later, he was indicted for possessing a firearm as a felon.

Less than a week after the indictment he was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife Cassandra Yates.

In April 2017, Yates was accused in the beating death of his cellmate at the Pima County Jail.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Yates killed 24-year-old Branden Geoffrey Roth.

According to the PCSD, Roth's body was found in his cell during a welfare check. Roth had obvious signs of trauma and officers called for medical assistance, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

