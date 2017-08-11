Border agents arrest 3 US citizens for drug smuggling Nogales

Customs and Border Protection officers arrested three people in separate incidents on Thursday, Aug. 10, for alleged attempts to smuggle almost 150 pounds combined of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana into the U.S. through Nogales.
In the first incident, officers at the DeConcini crossing found a 29-year-old woman, traveling with her minor child, had more than 29 pounds of meth, close to 18 pounds of heroin, and approximately 12.5 pounds of cocaine worth more than $535,000 hidden in her car. The child was released to an adult relative.
In the second incident, a CBP drug-detecting canine at the same location led officers to more than 37 pounds of meth worth $112,000 hidden in a car driven by a 22-year-old man.
Finally, officers discovered nearly 50 pounds of marijuana worth $25,000 hidden in a car driven by a 30-year-old Phoenix woman.
Officers seized the drugs and vehicles. The three suspects, all U.S. citizens, were arrested for narcotics smuggling and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.
