Car crash causes major power outage on Tucson's west side

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Tucson Fire Department) (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

At least 5,000 Tucson Electric Power customers were without power Friday afternoon, Aug. 11, after a car crashed into several power poles and a home on the west side of Tucson.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, power was restored to almost everyone by 2:30 p.m.

The crash happened around noon, according to the TEP outage map.

Several Tucson News Now viewers said Cholla High School and the Pima County Jail were affected by the outage.

