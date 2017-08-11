Car crash causes major power outage on Tucson's west side

A Tucson man with a lengthy criminal history, including two murder charges, has been accused of sexually assaulting a fellow inmate.
The Marana Unified School District said it is the first in the state to offer computer science immersion schools.
Kids can get crafty this weekend at the Children's Museum downtown. Art after dark is a new program offering the chance to have some hands-on fun for FREE.
Blue Banana Frozen Yogurt joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak on Thursday, Aug. 10, to talk yogurt, gelato and smoothies.
The owner of a religious shrine in Bisbee reacts to the vandalism of several statues.
Deputies said the child was less than an hour old, and her umbilical cord was still attached.
Initial reports say staff complained of dizziness and nausea.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
We’re getting a closer look at a shooting in Hampton County that left an officer severely injured. Quincy Smith is still recovering after being shot multiple times.
Channing Tatum has hosted an impromptu dance party in a convenience store at a North Carolina gas station.
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.
The mother of a 7-month-old Lexington County child will spend the rest of her life in prison without parole after her conviction of homicide by child abuse.
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after an NFL investigation of his domestic violence case out of Ohio.
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.
A suburban New York high school football player lifting a large log with teammates as part of a Navy SEALs-style drill has been hit in the head by the log and killed, raising questions about adapting such military training to young athletes.
