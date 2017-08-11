Car crash causes major power outage on Tucson's west side

At least 5,000 Tucson Electric Power customers were without power Friday afternoon, Aug. 11, after a car crashed into several power poles and a home on the west side of Tucson.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, power was restored to almost everyone by 2:30 p.m.

The crash happened around noon, according to the TEP outage map.

Several Tucson News Now viewers said Cholla High School and the Pima County Jail were affected by the outage.

A car crashed into several power poles and eventually a house. Left over 2000 without power near Cholla High. TEP restored to all but 200. pic.twitter.com/9SXCFIduxx — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) August 11, 2017

