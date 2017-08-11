98 Degrees coming to Tucson in December - Tucson News Now

98 Degrees coming to Tucson in December

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: 98 degrees / Twitter) (Source: 98 degrees / Twitter)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

98 Degrees is hitting the road again and the band's tour includes a stop in Tucson.

The Let It Snow tour, which begins Nov. 10, is to promote the band's Christmas album.

The album comes out Oct. 13 and the band will be in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 22.

You can buy tickets for the concert at Desert Diamond Casino HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly