98 Degrees coming to Tucson in December

98 Degrees is hitting the road again and the band's tour includes a stop in Tucson.

The Let It Snow tour, which begins Nov. 10, is to promote the band's Christmas album.

The album comes out Oct. 13 and the band will be in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 22.

