Lute Olson Basketball Fantasy Camp

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Lute Olson may be retired from the spotlight but he's not done coaching.

"Being right on the floor with them and having the outstanding players that we're gonna have there, it should be a lot of fun."

Fun, because the folks he'll be coaching could be you. Imagine playing some hoops while Lute Olson stands ready to give you some pointers. Thanks to Olson, Mike Feder, and Steve Rivera, the dream has been made into a reality in the form of the Lute Olson Fantasy Basketball Camp. And for those 30 years of age or older, the experience will take place in Tucson from September 7th-10th.

"I worked a fantasy camp with Michael Jordan in Vegas for 8-10 years," said Olson. "That was the only fantasy camp I've done until this one and I'm looking forward to this one more so because our players will be here."

Players including Damon Stoudamire, Mike Bibby, Corey Williams, Reggie Geary, Matt Muehlebach, and Pete Williams, among others.

"They've watched those guys play during their careers at the UofA," said Olson. "Just to be able to share things on the court and then when we do the dinner at the end of the fantasy camp, it should be a lot of fun."

The camp costs $2,000 for local residents (no hotel accommodations). Here is the information you need to know: