Tucson homeowners brace for expensive cleanup after monsoon storm

Tree removal crews around Tucson have been busy cleaning up after a powerful monsoon storm rolled through the area Thursday afternoon.

After more than 24 hours, crews still had a lot of work to do.

"The power went off and then this boom and I just laid there," said Eileen Sturegon, whose home was damaged by a tree. "I didn’t even want to move, I was so scared.

Sturgeon and her husband Jim were getting ready for bed when a microburst ripped two of their huge trees right out of the ground.

"It tore down the gutters, damaged the roof,” Jim Sturgeon said.

A pepper tree landed on the back patio of their home, which is located near Speedway and Camino Seco. The tree narrowly missing their bedroom but the Storm also took down a power pole in the alley.

TEP crews used chainsaws to chop up the pole and clean up the mess on Friday.

Just down the street from the Sturgeon’s home, there was more damage.

"It lifted his carport up, threw it in his backyard, tore up his roof and the big beam landed in my backyard,” one neighbor said.

At the River Oaks Apartments near Broadway and Pantano, a massive tree crashed on top of one of the building while a woman was inside her apartment.

“One fell on the apartment with an elderly lady that lived upstairs, but she didn’t get hurt ,” said a person who lives at the complex.

Most of the people Tucson News Now talked to said they are bracing for an expensive weekend of clean up.

“He said in order to hall both of these trees out it’ll be about $3,000,” Jim Sturgeon said.

The Sturgeons said they're grateful to walk away unscathed from such a powerful storm.

“We both weren’t hurt," Eileen Sturgeon said. "We haven’t heard that our neighbors were hurt so I am thankful for that."

The general manager of a local garden center said there are steps you can take to keep your trees in the ground during monsoon storms.

Eco Gro's Nick Martel said the most common mistake is homeowners water their trees too often..

Martel said it’s best to water a tree for three hours straight once per week. He said this will ensure the dirt 10 feet below the surface gets moisture, which helps root development.

He said strong roots will help keep your trees anchored during the storms.

