Val Kilmer returning to Tombstone as Doc Holliday

Val Kilmer, who played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," will visit the Arizona Old West town this weekend as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.

The visit is part of the Tombstone Lions Club and Tombstone Mustachery's first Doc Holli-Days event taking place Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 12-13.

In the movie, the character is based off of John Henry "Doc" Holliday, a dentist known for his part in the legendary shootout at O.K. Corral.

Tombstone Mustachery co-owner Sherry Rudd and her husband, Kevin, got the chance to meet Kilmer after the "Cinema Twain" show in Wickenburg last December. Kilmer told the couple of his ideas to sell Doc-inspired artwork in the area, and the group kept in contact.

Ideas for the event took shape in March. By April, Kilmer posted on Facebook that he would be coming.

"It's been a little crazy for us," Kevin said. "But it's definitely going to be fun."

There event will kick off with a parade at 11 a.m. Saturday and Kilmer will serve as the grand marshal.

There will also be a performance of the "The Gentleman Doc Holiday", a look-a-like contest, pie-watching content, meet and greet and move watch party,

For more iInformation call 520-226-5024 or go to the event's Facebook page.

