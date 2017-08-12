Val Kilmer returning to Tombstone as Doc Holliday

The monsoon could come roaring back this weekend with flash flooding and heavy rain possible in southern Arizona.
Val Kilmer, who played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," will visit the Arizona Old West town this weekend as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.
Families living on the east side of Tucson said they are thankful to be safe but they are getting for a long, expensive cleanup after a monsoon storm blew through the area Thursday afternoon.
Two seabirds, blown in by recent storms, have wound up at the Tucson Wildlife Center in the last couple of weeks.
Cleanup is underway at an east side Tucson apartment complex severely damaged by a monsoon storm.
Prosecutors have released camera footage of a Lowcountry police officer being shot by a suspect.
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.
