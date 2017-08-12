UPDATE: At least one person has been killed and several others injured at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (CNN/RNN) - At least one person has been killed and several were injured at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, VA, Saturday.

Mayor Mike Signor announced the death on his Twitter account and urged people to "go home."

He had previously tweeted a similar message about a car driving into pedestrians in the city after a violence rally was dispersed.

I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will--go home. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

An altercation broke out during the "Unite the Right" rally. The injuries are described as serious, but non-life-threatening.

Police declared the outbreak of violence represented an unlawful assembly and told the crowds to disperse. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe called the violence "unacceptable" and declared a state of emergency and the National Guard aided in policing the event.

Below is the Governor's statement regarding the emergency declaration he authorized this morning: pic.twitter.com/yS1E9mispG — Terry McAuliffe (@GovernorVA) August 12, 2017

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the protest against the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Shortly following the violence, the area surrounding the statue was cleared by law enforcement.

Demonstrators are still staging rallies around the city, and reports say a car crashed into a group of protesters. Video shows a car ramming into the back of another car, causing a pile-up and sending people over the top of the vehicle in front of it. The car then rapidly drives away in reverse as several people lay on the ground injured.

The number of injuries and the severity of those injuries is not known.

I am furious & heartsick by the car crash that has injured many. Please all-go home to your families. We can work tomorrow. GO HOME! PLEASE! — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the rally as "the largest hate-gathering of its kind in decades."

The city has become ground zero for white nationalist and other protesters, who faces larger counter-rallies in the past. About 1,000 law enforcement officers and first responders are keeping an eye on the event.

First lady Melania Trump tweeted "let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence." President Donald Trump tweeted "There is no place for this kind of violence in America."

Trump is expected to speak at 3 p.m. Eastern.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

