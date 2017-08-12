USMS: Arrest warrant issued for local sex offender

An arrest warrant has been issued in Pima County Superior Court for a man authorities said was convicted of a Sex Offense involving a minor.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Jonathan Easley failed to give notice or change of address to officials in June and was required to register his current address. USMS said Easley is not in compliance with this requirement and a warrant was issued.

USMS say Easley is a 20-year-old Hispanic male. He is 6-feet-tall and 140 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos on his neck, arms and hands, authorities said.

Easley was convicted of a sex offense involving a minor in 2015, USMS said.

If anyone has any information on Easley or his whereabouts please contact the U.S. Marshals Service-Tucson Office at (520) 879-6948 or 88-Crime.

