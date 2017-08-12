USMS: Arrest warrant issued for local sex offender

An arrest warrant has been issued in Pima County Superior Court for a man authorities said was convicted of a Sex Offense involving a minor.
An arrest warrant has been issued in Pima County Superior Court for a man authorities said was convicted of a Sex Offense involving a minor.
The 1993 film put the southern Arizona town on the pop culture national map. On Saturday, one of the biggest stars of 'Tombstone' made a triumphant return. The inaugural Doc Holli-Days event and parade rolled through the historic town, with Val Kilmer as the Grand Marshal, and fans of the film did not miss out.
The 1993 film put the southern Arizona town on the pop culture national map. On Saturday, one of the biggest stars of 'Tombstone' made a triumphant return. The inaugural Doc Holli-Days event and parade rolled through the historic town, with Val Kilmer as the Grand Marshal, and fans of the film did not miss out.
Cleanup is underway at an east-side Tucson apartment complex severely damaged by a monsoon storm.
Cleanup is underway at an east-side Tucson apartment complex severely damaged by a monsoon storm.
Val Kilmer, who played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," will visit the Arizona old west town this weekend as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.
Val Kilmer, who played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," will visit the Arizona old west town this weekend as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.
Families living on the east side of Tucson said they are thankful to be safe but they are getting for a long, expensive cleanup after a monsoon storm blew through the area Thursday afternoon.
Families living on the east side of Tucson said they are thankful to be safe but they are getting for a long, expensive cleanup after a monsoon storm blew through the area Thursday afternoon.
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.
A school security video from an Ohio school shows a teacher and teacher’s aide dragging a 7-year-old autistic boy, Corbin, through the hallway at school and into the school’s office.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.