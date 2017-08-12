March planned in Tucson after events in Charlottesville - Tucson News Now

March planned in Tucson after events in Charlottesville

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

As news of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia is shared across the country, several people in Tucson are organizing their own show of solidarity against hate.

The "Tucson March Against White Supremacy and Racism" is scheduled to begin near Hotel Congress in downtown Tucson, according to the Facebook event page.

Organizers plan to meet there around 4:30 p.m. At 5:00 p.m., they plan to march to the Islamic Center of Tucson, the African American Student Affairs Center, then the University of Arizona Hillel Foundation and back to Hotel Congress, according to the page.

The event is expected to last until 8:00 p.m.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved. 

  • Local newsMore>>

  • March planned in Tucson after events in Charlottesville

    March planned in Tucson after events in Charlottesville

    Saturday, August 12 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-08-13 03:39:00 GMT

    As news of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia is shared across the country, several people in Tucson are organizing their own show of solidarity against hate.

    As news of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia is shared across the country, several people in Tucson are organizing their own show of solidarity against hate.

  • USMS: Arrest warrant issued for local sex offender

    USMS: Arrest warrant issued for local sex offender

    Saturday, August 12 2017 8:24 PM EDT2017-08-13 00:24:18 GMT
    Arrest warrant issued for convicted sex offender Jonathan Easley. (Source: U.S. Marshals Service)Arrest warrant issued for convicted sex offender Jonathan Easley. (Source: U.S. Marshals Service)

    An arrest warrant has been issued in Pima County Superior Court for a man authorities said was convicted of a Sex Offense involving a minor. 

    An arrest warrant has been issued in Pima County Superior Court for a man authorities said was convicted of a Sex Offense involving a minor. 

  • Thousands visit Tombstone to see 1993 film's star

    Thousands visit Tombstone to see 1993 film's star

    Saturday, August 12 2017 7:59 PM EDT2017-08-12 23:59:34 GMT
    Source: Tucson News NowSource: Tucson News Now

    The 1993 film put the southern Arizona town on the pop culture national map. On Saturday, one of the biggest stars of 'Tombstone' made a triumphant return. The inaugural Doc Holli-Days event and parade rolled through the historic town, with Val Kilmer as the Grand Marshal, and fans of the film did not miss out. 

    The 1993 film put the southern Arizona town on the pop culture national map. On Saturday, one of the biggest stars of 'Tombstone' made a triumphant return. The inaugural Doc Holli-Days event and parade rolled through the historic town, with Val Kilmer as the Grand Marshal, and fans of the film did not miss out. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly