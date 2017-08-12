March planned in Tucson after events in Charlottesville

As news of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia is shared across the country, several people in Tucson are organizing their own show of solidarity against hate.
An arrest warrant has been issued in Pima County Superior Court for a man authorities said was convicted of a Sex Offense involving a minor.
The 1993 film put the southern Arizona town on the pop culture national map. On Saturday, one of the biggest stars of 'Tombstone' made a triumphant return. The inaugural Doc Holli-Days event and parade rolled through the historic town, with Val Kilmer as the Grand Marshal, and fans of the film did not miss out.
Cleanup is underway at an east-side Tucson apartment complex severely damaged by a monsoon storm.
Val Kilmer, who played Doc Holliday in the movie "Tombstone," will visit the Arizona old west town this weekend as part of a festival that pays tribute to the gunfighter.
Police apprehended a man they say used car as weapon to kill 1, injure many more. Two officers die in helicopter crash related to white nationalist protests.
Multiple news outlets are reporting the suspect police say drove over multiple people at a white-supremacist is James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio and he is facing multiple charges including second-degree murder.
A love story was cut short because of a fatal crash in rural Tipton County.
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.
Charlottesville's mayor has confirmed that one person has died after a car plowed into a group of protesters in Charlottesville during the 'Unite the Right' rally on Saturday.
