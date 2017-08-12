March planned in Tucson after events in Charlottesville

As news of the events in Charlottesville, Virginia is shared across the country, several people in Tucson are organizing their own show of solidarity against hate.

The "Tucson March Against White Supremacy and Racism" is scheduled to begin near Hotel Congress in downtown Tucson, according to the Facebook event page.

Organizers plan to meet there around 4:30 p.m. At 5:00 p.m., they plan to march to the Islamic Center of Tucson, the African American Student Affairs Center, then the University of Arizona Hillel Foundation and back to Hotel Congress, according to the page.

The event is expected to last until 8:00 p.m.

